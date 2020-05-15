Lewandowski urges Bayern to buy Leroy Sane

WARSAW, May 14 (Xinxhua) -- Bayern Munich stiker Robert Lewandowski hopes that Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, who is linked to the Bavarians, will join the German champions after the season.

According to German media, Sane has already told Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola that he would like to sign the contract with Bayern Munich. The two clubs are said to be in talks to make it happen. Lewandowski claimed that it would be a good move for Bayern to hire the 24-year-old.

"These are still speculations but I can say that he is a great player who skillfully works with his colleagues. Not just in the Premier League or the Champions League, we've already seen what he could do also at Schalke. He would help us to find new solutions on the pitch," Lewandowski was quoted as saying by goal.com on Thursday.

Bundesliga competition is suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak but the league will restart on May 16. Bayern will face Union Berlin on the road on Sunday.

"The period without football was hard, but health is the most important thing. I think the situation in Germany has stabilized. It wasn't a real break. At home we went through a training programme that was not easy. I feel better prepared than ever. The key is paying attention to details like healthy food and taking care of your body," added Lewandowski.

Poland's captain expressed his happiness that Bayern coach Hansi Flick has extended his contract to June 2023. "This is great news for us. In the last months we have seen that he is the right person to lead the team. We all go in the same direction and the players trust him," said the forward.