La Liga president looking for June 12 restart

(Xinhua)    09:42, May 12, 2020

MADRID, May 11 (Xinhua) -- La Liga President Javier Tebas said on Monday that he hopes football can restart in Spain on June 12.

The date is earlier than that had been expected as most clubs have only just begun to return to training, with players only being allowed to train apart after two months of inaction due to the coronavirus.

Players for the 20 Liga Santander (top-flight) and Liga SmartBank (second division) clubs were all tested for the coronavirus before being allowed to restart training with five players testing positive for COVID-19.

Tebas said he'd been expecting "between 25-30 positive cases," adding that the fact there were only five was "good news."

He said in an interview with TV platform Movistar that he "would like" to restart on June 12. "We have to be careful. It will depend on many factors such as a potential rise in infections, factors which don't depend on football but on Spanish society," said Tebas.

The La Liga president said players would face "zero, or practically zero" risk of infection during games because they "will be tested - with only a five percent possible failure rate - 24 hours before" matches.

He added that the plan was to play football every day with teams playing two matches a week to try to finish the 11 games remaining in the campaign.

