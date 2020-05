Photo taken on May 17, 2020 shows a captive-bred Himalayan vulture at the Xining Wildlife Park in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Two captive-bred Himalayan vultures made their public appearance at the Xining Wildlife Park on Sunday. The two baby birds, both in good physical conditions, are the third and fourth existing captive-bred Himalayan vultures across the country. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)