Hotan jade trading market in Xinjiang reopens under COVID-19 prevention, control measures

(Xinhua)    09:33, May 17, 2020

A customer chooses Hotan jades at Hotan jade trading market in Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 16, 2020. The market has reopened recently under COVID-19 prevention and control measures. (Xinhua/Sadat)


(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

