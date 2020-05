Guo Feng, one of the leading musicians in the Chinese mainland pop scene, achieved fame in 1986 with his song, “Let the World be Filled with Love”. Now, 34 years on, he is collaborating with singers from across the world to record an international rendition of the song in order to show his love and support for countries and regions hit by the Coronavirus disease.

