Female tourist on first day of Shanghai Disneyland reopening: "Princess can go home again"

"The princess can go home again.” These were the words of one female tourist on the first day of the reopening of Shanghai Disneyland, as she made a victory sign in front of the castle and happily announced that she would try to go on as many rides as possible.

(Photo/Chinanews.com)

At about 9 a.m. on May 11, Shanghai Disneyland park was reopened to a reduced number of visitors, ending a closure of more than three months caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

"I missed this park very much. It was closed for more than three months. This time I specially came here to have fun together with my child and my wife," said a middle-aged male tourist who had just entered the park, adding that he bought tickets and obtained the reservation code from the official website on the morning of May 8, and came with his family to wait for the opening of the park before 7 o'clock that morning.

The man also revealed that he liked Disneyland very much and had come to visit it before. This time, things were very different. First, he had to go through the security checkpoint and his body temperature had to be checked before he could continue inside. Then he showed his health code to the staff, and finally showed the family’s reservation code at the ticket gate.

(Photo/Chinanews.com)

"During the epidemic prevention and control period, this kind of procedure made me feel very safe,” he said. On top of that, he was delighted to find that the restrictions on passenger flow in the park meant there were less visitors waiting in line as they waited for rides.

"At the initial stage of the reopening, it is guaranteed that the number of people entering the park each day will not exceed 20 percent of the maximum capacity, and all tourists must make an online appointment in advance," said Bao Zhaotian, senior vice president of operations at Shanghai Disney Resort.

"Today, with the unremitting efforts of our actors and parties, we are very pleased to reopen Shanghai Disneyland to remember this joyous moment and welcome visitors back to this magical place," noted Joe Schott, president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort.

(Photo/Chinanews.com)