Xi inspects north China's Shanxi Province

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about poverty alleviation efforts at an organic daylily farm in Yunzhou District of Datong City, north China's Shanxi Province, May 11, 2020. Xi inspected north China's Shanxi Province on Monday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

TAIYUAN, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday inspected north China's Shanxi Province.

On Monday afternoon, Xi visited an organic daylily farm in Yunzhou District of Datong City, and a village in the city's Xiping Township to learn about poverty alleviation efforts.

He then went to the Yungang Grottoes to learn about historical and cultural heritage protection efforts.