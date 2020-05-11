Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, May 11, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Hainan partially reopens colleges to first batch of students

(Xinhua)    08:36, May 11, 2020

CHINA-HAINAN-HAIKOU-COLLEGE STUDENTS-RETURNING (CN)

Students take a special bus to the Guilinyang Campus of Qiongtai Normal University in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 9, 2020. Hainan partially reopened colleges to the first batch of students on Saturday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York