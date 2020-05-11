Pic story of nurse who aided COVID-19 fight in Wuhan

She Sha prepares the drug labels for patients in the Fourth People's Hospital of Sichuan in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 8, 2020. Ms. She Sha, 24, a nurse in the Fourth People's Hospital of Sichuan, was a member of the team that left for Wuhan to aid Hubei Province in fighting the novel coronavirus on Feb. 2. Ms. She overcame various difficulties during her 59 days of frontline anti-epidemic support in Wuhan. "As a person from Wenchuan where so much help was given when there was an earthquake in 2008, I feel oblidged to help more people in return." Ms. She said. When Wenchuan earthquake happend She sha was a fifth grader of primary school. "I saw that medical staff were awesome at that time, and I wanted to become that kind of person." (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)