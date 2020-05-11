Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, May 11, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Pic story of nurse who aided COVID-19 fight in Wuhan

(Xinhua)    08:33, May 11, 2020

She Sha prepares the drug labels for patients in the Fourth People's Hospital of Sichuan in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 8, 2020. Ms. She Sha, 24, a nurse in the Fourth People's Hospital of Sichuan, was a member of the team that left for Wuhan to aid Hubei Province in fighting the novel coronavirus on Feb. 2. Ms. She overcame various difficulties during her 59 days of frontline anti-epidemic support in Wuhan. "As a person from Wenchuan where so much help was given when there was an earthquake in 2008, I feel oblidged to help more people in return." Ms. She said. When Wenchuan earthquake happend She sha was a fifth grader of primary school. "I saw that medical staff were awesome at that time, and I wanted to become that kind of person." (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York