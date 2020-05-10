Commentary: China boosts national pride in coronavirus fight, but not to export "Chinese model"

Senior students at No. 4 High School of Xiangyang take a class in Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province, on May 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

It is a national consensus that China has put the domestic epidemic under control and the rising trend of imported COVID-19 cases has waned, while the order of work and life has resumed at a faster pace. For a country with 1.4 billion people, these are hard-won achievements worth of national pride.

China has no intention to change the current world order, nor is the country looking to impose its model on others around the globe.

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- The fact that China is winning its war against COVID-19 is undeniable, even though some Western politicians are still smearing China for their own political interests.

According to a survey conducted by the Singapore-based research agency Blackbox Research and consumer intelligence platform Toluna, China gets top score as approximately 12,500 respondents among 23 economies rank their governments' coronavirus responses across four key indicators: national political leadership, corporate leadership, community and media.

The largely satisfactory response from Chinese citizens in the survey reflects public confidence in the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) which puts people's life and health first, China's socialist system and its governance system.

Aerial photo taken on April 29, 2020 shows the Yellow Crane Tower, or Huanghelou, a landmark in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

The public confidence also comes from the government's readiness to improve the major epidemic prevention and control mechanism and the national public health system, which are crucial to raising the ability to deal with major public health emergencies. Such courage to identify and fix governance shortcomings stands in sharp contrast to tactics adopted by some countries' politicians who attempt to cover up their incompetence and shift blames to others.

As China's situation improves, these politicians are now fanning hatred on China and preaching dealing with China as a principal challenge. The attacks launched by Western politicians against China's political system, with the CPC the ultimate target of their barrage, proves groundless and futile. It is a major strategic error and an out-of-date mindset to do so.

Rather, China upholds the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind and will continue to be committed to world peace, global development and international order.

In the international anti-pandemic cooperation, each country has its own strength and advantages to contribute to saving lives and reignite the global economy. China's goal is nothing but making concerted efforts and giving mutual assistance to tide over difficulties together. Ignoring the facts to blame China will only make the fight against COVID-19 more difficult.

China will continue to share and exchange practices with all parties and carry out joint prevention and control to win the final victory of international battle against COVID-19.