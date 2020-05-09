Chinese State Councilor visits King of Cambodia in Beijing

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Entrusted by President Xi Jinping, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday visited King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia, who came to Beijing for a physical examination.

Wang conveyed the cordial greetings from President Xi and his wife Professor Peng Liyuan to King Sihamoni and his mother, former Queen Norodom Monineath Sihanouk.

Wang said China will bear in mind that Cambodia offered China firm support at a crucial moment in China's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

Following the outbreak of the epidemic in Cambodia, China sent medical teams to the country and provided urgently needed anti-epidemic supplies, Wang said, stressing that this fully embodies the friendly tradition of mutual support and assistance between the two nations.

Sihamoni asked Wang to convey his sincere greetings and high respect to President Xi and his wife. He congratulated China on its significant achievements in fighting the epidemic under the leadership of President Xi.

The King sincerely thanked China for supporting Cambodia in fighting COVID-19 and expressed Cambodia's willingness to enhance the exchange of epidemic prevention and control experience with China.