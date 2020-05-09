Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, May 9, 2020
Chinese defense minister holds phone talks with Russian, Cambodian counterparts

(Xinhua)    09:13, May 09, 2020

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on Friday held separate phone talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Tea Banh.

Speaking to Shoigu, Wei noted that China has achieved major strategic achievements in stemming the spread of COVID-19, stressing that China and Russia have been assisting and supporting each other in the fight against COVID-19.

Wei called on the two militaries to promote their exchanges and cooperation, adding that the Chinese military is willing to continue cooperating with the Russian military to strengthen border control and jointly curb the spread of the virus.

Shoigu expressed gratitude to China for its support and assistance, noting that the Russian side is willing to continue cooperating with China.

During the talk with Tea Banh, Wei said the Chinese government and people fought bravely against COVID-19, noting that while making solid efforts in curbing the virus, the Chinese side stands ready to promote high-level communications between the two militaries and strengthen pragmatic cooperation.

Tea Banh congratulated on China's achievements and spoke highly of China's contributions to the global cooperation on fighting the pandemic, adding that the Cambodian side appreciates China's assistance and is willing to strengthen cooperation with China on the prevention and control of COVID-19.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

