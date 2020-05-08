Italian mayor thanks China's Chongqing for epidemic aid

CHONGQING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- A mayor in Italy has written an acknowledgment letter to a district government in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality for helping with the fight against COVID-19.

In the letter, Gian Vittorio Campus, the mayor of Sassari, expressed gratitude and appreciation to Chongqing's Ba'nan District for its friendship and donations in the fight against the epidemic.

Sassari, located in the north of Sardinia, counts "several hundreds of affected people and some tens of deaths," the mayor wrote.

"In this condition, your very kind action of friendship and the donation of materials to fight against the novel coronavirus disease, the 1,000 suits of medical disposable protective clothing and 5,280 KN95 masks, (are) really welcome and all of us warmly thank you," read the letter.

"Your donation will help our population to go through these days and to look forward to future, better, days," the letter continued. "The present very difficult times will be overcome, and we will be very glad to contribute to strengthen the relations between Chongqing Ba'nan District and Sassari."

The Ba'nan District government donated KN95 masks and protective suits to Sassari in April to aid its fight against the epidemic.