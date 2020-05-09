Chinese companies donate 600,000 masks to ASEAN countries

NANNING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- A total of 600,000 surgical masks donated by five Chinese companies to aid anti-virus efforts in six ASEAN countries have been transported Friday from Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The six countries are Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Hoang Ngoc Vinh, consul general of Vietnam in Nanning, said China's private companies have been very active in helping ASEAN fight COVID-19.

Previously, Chinese companies donated anti-virus supplies to Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia and Myanmar.

Liu Yang, associate director of the Guangxi branch of Xiaomi Communications, said the 200,000 masks they donated showed their goodwill and hope that ASEAN countries could overcome the epidemic as soon as possible.