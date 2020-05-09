Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, May 9, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese companies donate 600,000 masks to ASEAN countries

(Xinhua)    09:21, May 09, 2020

NANNING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- A total of 600,000 surgical masks donated by five Chinese companies to aid anti-virus efforts in six ASEAN countries have been transported Friday from Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The six countries are Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Hoang Ngoc Vinh, consul general of Vietnam in Nanning, said China's private companies have been very active in helping ASEAN fight COVID-19.

Previously, Chinese companies donated anti-virus supplies to Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia and Myanmar.

Liu Yang, associate director of the Guangxi branch of Xiaomi Communications, said the 200,000 masks they donated showed their goodwill and hope that ASEAN countries could overcome the epidemic as soon as possible.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York