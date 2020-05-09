BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese nurse has written an open letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, sharing the story of her time in Wuhan and sending her best wishes to the American people battling COVID-19.

"I still remember the scenes of 42,000 medical workers from across the country working together with our local colleagues in Hubei to save lives day and night," said the nurse who also rushed to Wuhan to fight the virus.

"The day I left for Wuhan was Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve, China's most important day for family reunions, like Christmas Eve in the United States. But I'm a medical worker, and it's my duty and promise to save lives," she said in the letter.

"The 42,000 medical workers and I left our families without hesitation and rushed from all directions to Wuhan, where we began the fight against coronavirus to save lives."

The nurse recalled the initial difficulties due to the shortage of medical materials.

"The most difficult days passed. What delighted me most was seeing that more and more COVID-19 patients were cured and discharged from hospital, especially grey-haired patients," the nurse said.

"We took care of every old patient as if they were our parents. We have cured more than 3,600 patients aged 80 and above in Hubei Province without abandoning them or giving up. I am really happy and proud," the nurse wrote.

In Wuhan, medical workers have tried their best to treat all people, including a 108-year-old and a 30-hour baby, the nurse said.

"I know that at this moment, many Americans are suffering from the virus. Many American medical personnel are fighting on the frontline and many unknown people are caring for others in different ways. I salute them!" the respiratory nurse wrote.