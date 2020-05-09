Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, May 9, 2020
Chinese surveyors prepare for remeasurement of Mount Qomolangma at advance camp

(Xinhua)    13:32, May 09, 2020

(InTibet)CHINA-TIBET-MOUNT QOMOLANGMA-REMEASUREMENT (CN)

Mountain guides prepare to transport supplies to a camp at the altitude of 7,028 meters, at the advance camp of Mount Qomolangma in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 8, 2020. Chinese surveyors aiming to remeasure the height of Mount Qomolangma rested up and prepared equipment on Friday at the advance camp of an altitude of 6,500 meters, while mountain guides set out to transport supplies to a camp at the altitude of 7,028 meters. Safety ropes to the peak are expected to be set up in the next two days, according to the mountain guides. (Photo by Zhaxi Cering/Xinhua)


