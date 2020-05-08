No-till planter used to seed corns in fields in NE China

A farmer drives a no-till planter to seed corns in fields at Lishu County of Siping City, northeast China's Jilin Province, May 7, 2020. The rate of comprehensive mechanization in ploughing, sowing and harvesting for main crops in the province is expected to exceed 90 percent by the end of 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
