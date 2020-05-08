Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 8, 2020
No-till planter used to seed corns in fields in NE China

(Xinhua)    16:25, May 08, 2020

A farmer drives a no-till planter to seed corns in fields at Lishu County of Siping City, northeast China's Jilin Province, May 7, 2020. The rate of comprehensive mechanization in ploughing, sowing and harvesting for main crops in the province is expected to exceed 90 percent by the end of 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)


