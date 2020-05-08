Egypt reports 393 new COVID-19 cases as tally nears 8,000

A man puts on a face mask on a street in Cairo, Egypt, on May 7, 2020. Egypt on Thursday reported 393 new COVID-19 cases, as the tally of COVID-19 infections in the country approached 8,000. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

CAIRO, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Egypt on Thursday reported 393 new COVID-19 cases, as the tally of coronavirus infections in the country approached 8,000.

The number of confirmed cases in Egypt climbed to 7,981, while the death toll rose to 482 after 13 more fatalities were recorded, Khaled Megahed, spokesman for Egyptian Health Ministry, said in a statement.

All the new cases are Egyptians, Megahed said, adding that 72 more patients left hospitals in the past 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 1,887.

Egypt on Thursday extended a nationwide night-time curfew for another 15 days until the end of the holy month of Ramadan to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said in a televised news briefing that "the curfew time will remain unchanged from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time (1900 to 0400 GMT)."

The Egyptian government has recently started easing the anti-coronavirus restrictions by reopening some services and offices closed over the past six weeks.

As part of a "coexistence plan" to live with the pandemic, Egypt intends to maintain some precautionary measures while resuming certain economic activities. Enditem