U.S. Blue Angels fly over Texas, Louisiana to honor coronavirus frontline workers

HOUSTON, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Jets from the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels flew over the southern states of Texas and Louisiana as a way to honor the frontline workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flyover started around noon in northern Texas Dallas-Fort Worth area and continued south over the largest Texas city of Houston and New Orleans in Louisiana.

Six F/A-18C/D Hornet aircraft roared over the cities, attracting thousands of people across the region to catch a glimpse. Each demonstration lasted about 30 minutes, local media reported.

Dubbed "Operation American Strong," the flyover gave salute to health workers, first respondents and other essential employees who have helped combat the disease in the country.

"It was a great tribute to the doctors and nurses working hard to keep us safe," a veteran told local TV station Click2Houston as he watched the flyover with his daughter near Memorial City.

Before heading to the south, the team, together with U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, had a similar demonstration over the city of New York late last month.

The Blue Angels squadron was established in 1946 in the wake of World War II. Enditem