Senior students walk through a temperature measuring station to enter Hubei Wuchang Experimental High School in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, May 6, 2020. Senior students in 121 high and vocational schools returned to campus on Wednesday in Wuhan City. These schools have carried out cleaning and preventive disinfection before opening. Health tests are required for all faculty and staff of Grade Three classes in these schools and for students prior to their return. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)