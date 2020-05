A Tibetan fox and her cub are seen playing in Tianjun county, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Tibetan fox, a species restricted to the Tibetan Plateau, is known for its smiling face. (Photo: China News Service/ Sun Rui)

