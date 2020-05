Bologna's Nicolas Dominguez attends a training session in Bologna, Italy, May 5, 2020. According to the plan, from May 4, Serie A football clubs can arrange players for individual training or group training, and from the May 18, each team can resume group training and prepare for Serie A rematch. During this period, each club will strictly abide by the epidemic prevention regulations, such as conducting Covid-19 tests on schedule. (Photo by Gianni Schicchi/Xinhua)