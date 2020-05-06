In pics: Mount Qomolangma base camp in China's Tibet

People play games at the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 1, 2020. China has initiated a new round of measurement on the height of Mount Qomolangma, the world's highest peak. The measurement team arrived at the base camp one month ago, making preparation for the measurement planned in May. As an important starting point and rear base for mountaineering, the Mount Qomolangma base camp is equipped with basic living facilities and medical supplies. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Photo shows the Mount Qomolangma base camp in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 5, 2020. China has initiated a new round of measurement on the height of Mount Qomolangma, the world's highest peak. The measurement team arrived at the base camp one month ago, making preparation for the measurement planned in May. As an important starting point and rear base for mountaineering, the Mount Qomolangma base camp is equipped with basic living facilities and medical supplies. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)