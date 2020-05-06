Coronavirus causes another huge rise in unemployment in Spain after March

MADRID, May 5 (Xinhua) -- The number of people out of work in Spain rose by 282,891 to a total of 3,831,203 during April, according to the monthly data published by the Spanish Ministry of Labor, Migrations and Social Security on Tuesday.

Although the number of people who lost their jobs in April is lower than the 302,000 who had to register as unemployed in March, it is the worst April figure ever recorded and the coronavirus has now destroyed over 585,000 jobs in Spain over the past two months.

April also saw a fall of 49,074 in number of people registered to the Spanish Social Security System, with 18,396,362 affiliated at the end of the month.

With hotels, bars and restaurants closed throughout April, the service sector was the hardest hit in Spain with the loss of 219,128 jobs, while 26,832 jobs were lost in the industrial sector, 25,055 in construction and 4,015 in agriculture.

April is traditionally one of the most positive moves for creation of employment in Spain with Easter holidays and the arrival of the holiday season. Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino warned on Friday that the "numbers for employment in the second quarter of the year will be very bad," predicting the country could end 2020 with an unemployment rate of around 19 percent.