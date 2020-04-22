Australia makes progress in COVID-19 control: health minister

CANBERRA, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Australia continues to make progress in the fight against COVID-19, Health Minister Greg Hunt said Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning there have been 6,647 confirmed cases of the virus in Australia, an increase of 0.3 percent from 6,625 on Tuesday morning.

The number of cases has increased by less than 0.5 percent for three consecutive days.

"So, all of that means, as a country, we are making huge progress," Hunt told Seven Network television on Wednesday morning.

"All of that gives us the ability to take these steps forward on that road out."

In a later appearance on Sky News Hunt confirmed that Australia's death toll has risen to 74.

"But these lives lost remind us of the profound task that's still in front of us," Hunt said.

The cabinet and state and territory leaders are set to meet in May to discuss about restrictions implemented to prevent the spread of the virus.

Nick Coatsworth, Australia's deputy chief medical officer, said on Wednesday that "all range of options" for easing restrictions would be on the table if Australia continues to flatten the curve of infections.

"It does depend, of course, as you have said in your questions, what happens in the next three weeks. But all range of options are on the table," he told Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) television.

"Businesses and individuals need to prepare, though, that physical distance from one another will need to keep going.

"Great hand hygiene and cough etiquette will need to keep going, because we won't have a vaccine. So, whilst some restrictions may be lifted, the way we behave has to stay the same."