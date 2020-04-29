UK government "on track" to meet testing target as another 586 COVID-19 patients die

LONDON, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Another 586 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died in hospitals in Britain as of Monday afternoon, taking the total coronavirus hospital death toll to 21,678, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Tuesday.

From Wednesday the government will publish daily figures for the number of coronavirus deaths in care homes and in the community, said Hancock during the Downing Street daily press briefing.

The health secretary said Britain's daily testing capacity is up to 73,400 now and the government is "on track" to meet the target of 100,000 tests per day by the end of this month.

Testing will now also be available to all over-65s and people in their households with symptoms, and those workers with symptoms who need to travel outside their home for work, he said.

Asymptomatic residents and staff in care home, and symptomatic patients and staff in NHS hospitals will also be eligible for testing, he added.

Earlier in the day, Britain held one minute's silence to commemorate the key workers who have died during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who returned to Downing Street on Monday after recovering from COVID-19, joined the tribute at 11:00 a.m. (1000 GMT).

Johnson said on Twitter: "This morning I took part in a minute's silence to remember those workers who have tragically died in the coronavirus pandemic. The nation will not forget you."

Flags were flown at half mast at some hospitals and health staff paused work for one minute to pay respects to their colleagues.

On Tuesday, the Scottish government said it is recommending that people wear a cloth face covering if you're in an enclosed space with people not part of your household and where physical distancing is difficult, like in shops.

But the Scottish government also said that this guidance is not mandatory, and will not be enforced.

However, at Tuesday's daily coronavirus press briefing, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the British government's position on the matter has not changed, "not least because the most important thing people can do is social distancing".