Agricultural cooperative helps villagers increase income in China's Gansu

Aerial photo taken on April 23, 2020 shows the agricultural cooperative owned by Wang Lei in Chengma Village of Zhouqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Gansu Province. Wang Lei, 26, of Tibetan ethnic group, is in charge of an agricultural cooperative in Chengma Village. He came back to his hometown here in the year of 2017 as a graduate of music major and established an art training institution, at the same time he started a farmers' cooperative specializing in cultivating apis ceranas, native chickens, native pigs, walnuts and morchellas, which helped 37 poverty-stricken households increase incomes. Approved by local authorities, Wang has enlarged the scale of his cooperative since 2020, introducing and broadening the e-commerce marketing channels and promoting the eco-tourism agriculture. "Promoting the sales and improving the quality of our products are equally important, and only in this way can my business lead more of our villagers to get rich", Wang said. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)