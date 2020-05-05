Russian MP speaks out against the West’s anti-Chinese campaign

“The publication in the Western press about the results of the investigation of the Five Eyes alliance about Beijing’s suppression of data on the coronavirus is part of the politicized anti-Chinese campaign unleashed in the West, ” said Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of Russian State Duma Committee on international Affairs on May 4.

On May 2, Australian newspaper The Daily Telegraph published a report stating allegedly that China intentionally concealed and destroyed data on the outbreak of COVID-19.

The report consists of a 15-page dossier compiled by the so-called intelligence union The Five Eyes, which is composed of representatives of the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the UK. However, no evidence is given that such a document exists.

Repeatedly associating the origin of the virus with China, the newspaper added claims that China refused to provide other countries with virus samples needed to create a vaccine.

According to Slutsky, such “stuffing” is designed to distract the public attention from the inability of the US to cope with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All statements about the laboratory origin of the virus are nothing more than speculation. All of Beijing’s accusations are aimed at removing responsibility for problems in the healthcare system of Western countries, in particular, in the USA. The search for an external enemy for a distracting maneuver is a very cynical and, unfortunately, traditional device for Washington and its satellites, ”said Slutsky.

He emphasized that China has openly cooperated and continues to work with the international community, providing not only information, but real medical care.

“China is not an accomplice of the coronavirus, it was the first to suffer from COVID-19. All statements about the laboratory nature of the infection are nothing more than speculation, ”Slutsky added.

He said to defeat the pandemic is only together, “without mutual reproaches and unnecessary escalation of tension”.