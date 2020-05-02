Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, May 2, 2020
Work hard, to be great

(Xinhua)    12:53, May 02, 2020

What do you fight for?

Chinese people fight for saving lives, for safeguarding peace in the darkest moment, for shouldering great responsibility, and for many other reasons.

Greatness comes out of the ordinary. Miracles are created by unremitting efforts.

A medical worker takes care of a patient at a hospital in Danzhai County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 1, 2020. People from various sectors stick to their posts during the Labor Day holiday. (Photo by Yang Wukui/Xinhua)

