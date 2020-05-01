Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 1, 2020
Changling-Yongqing section of China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline under construction

(Xinhua)    17:04, May 01, 2020

CHINA-LIAONING-CHINA-RUSSIA-NATURAL GAS PIPELINE-CONSTRUCTION (CN)

Aerial photo taken on April 30, 2020 shows the construction site of the Changling-Yongqing section of the China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline in Linghai, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)


