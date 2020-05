A visitor tours the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, May 1, 2020. China's Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, partially reopened on Friday, the first day of a five-day public holiday. Visitors need to make reservations online, and the daily number of visitors is limited to 5,000. The Palace Museum stopped admitting visitors from Jan. 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)