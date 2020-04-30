UAE designers and brands to join virtual AW20 China Fashion Week

The UAE Embassy to the People’s Republic of China joined with Hala China to support the showcasing of emerging local fashion talent from across the UAE at the first-ever virtual AW20 China Fashion Week that will run from May 1 to 7.

Participants from across six continents are joining the world-renowned fashion week, made possible through a combination of live-streaming and video-led brand content.

(Photo/Embassy of UAE in China)

The UAE Ambassador to China, Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, delivered a speech regarding the event, saying it is the first time that Emirati designers and brands will participate in AW20 China Fashion Week. “This is the first time that both modern fashion designs and traditional Emirati fashion will be showcased, demonstrating to people across China the unique fusion of style and sophistication that the UAE has gained worldwide renown.”

(Photo/Embassy of UAE in China)

The ambassador continued, “I believe that this programme can prove to be a good starting point for a long-term partnership of mutual benefit that will create exposure for style across both markets and further growth of both Chinese and Emirati stylists and fashion houses. This will be sure to promote positive and steadfast business growth between the UAE and China.”

(Photo/Embassy of UAE in China)

Sustainable e-commerce practices and advanced technologies will be utilised at the virtual event to present virtual fashion showcases, providing a safe and sustainable approach.

Hala China is a platform that seeks to enhance economic and cultural exchange between China and the UAE, drive Chinese tourist and investment inflows to the UAE and boost industry cooperation in areas such as filmmaking, technology, tourism and education, amongst others. It also aims to bring to fruition projects that support China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

(Photo/Embassy of UAE in China)

(Photo/Embassy of UAE in China)

(Photo/Embassy of UAE in China)

(Photo/Embassy of UAE in China)