Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Apr 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Scenery of Siling Lake in China's Tibet

(Xinhua)    17:02, April 30, 2020

CHINA-TIBET-NAQU-SILING LAKE-SCENERY (CN)

Aerial photo shows a flock of sheep roaming along the Siling Lake in Naqu City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 29, 2020. The frozen surface of the plateau lake in Tibet is thawing with temperature rising up. (Xinhua/Tian Jinwen)


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York