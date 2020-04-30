Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Apr 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Beijing Expo Park unveiled to attract visitors

(People's Daily Online)    16:32, April 30, 2020

To better serve the public, Beijing Expo Park was officially named and unveiled on April 8, located where the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition was held last year.

The China Pavilion, one of the expo’s major pavilions, attracts visitors. (Photo/Yin Xingyun)

The park will tap into the full potential of cultural tourism through activities such as music festivals, summer festivals, competitions, projects of study, tours etc.

Tourists take selfies in front of the gate at the Beijing Expo Park. (Photo/Yin Xingyun) 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York