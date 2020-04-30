Beijing Expo Park unveiled to attract visitors

To better serve the public, Beijing Expo Park was officially named and unveiled on April 8, located where the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition was held last year.

The China Pavilion, one of the expo’s major pavilions, attracts visitors. (Photo/Yin Xingyun)

The park will tap into the full potential of cultural tourism through activities such as music festivals, summer festivals, competitions, projects of study, tours etc.

Tourists take selfies in front of the gate at the Beijing Expo Park. (Photo/Yin Xingyun)