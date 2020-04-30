Over 10,000 relics excavated from Jiangkou stretch of Minjiang River, SW China

Cultural relics were displayed on a press conference, which was held to present the latest excavation results of the third phase of the archaeological excavation in the late Ming battlefield site in Pengshan County, Jiangkou Town, Sichuan province, April 29, 2020. The excavation unearthed more than 10,000 cultural relics, 2,000 pieces of those being extremely exquisite. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

