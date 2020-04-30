Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Apr 30, 2020
Face masks become mandatory in all shops and on public transport in Berlin, Germany

(Ecns.cn)    10:25, April 30, 2020

A woman wearing a face mask is seen in a supermarket in Berlin, Germany, April 29. 2020. Berlin became the last state to extend the obligation to wear a mask in shops. Previously, the order was only for public transport, and masks were strongly recommended for shoppers. (Photo: china News Service/Peng Dawei)

People wearing a face mask are seen in a supermarket in Berlin, Germany, April 29. 2020. Berlin became the last state to extend the obligation to wear a mask in shops. Previously, the order was only for public transport, and masks were strongly recommended for shoppers. (Photo: china News Service/Peng Dawei)


