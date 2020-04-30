China donates medical supplies to Hungary to help fight coronavirus

Tamas Menczer (R), state secretary from the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Chinese Ambassador to Hungary Duan Jielong show a list of medical supplies donated by the Chinese government at the Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest, Hungary, on April 29, 2020. A batch of medical supplies donated by the Chinese government arrived at the Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport on Wednesday to help the country fight COVID-19. The medical supplies include testing kits, N95 masks, surgical masks and protective garments. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

BUDAPEST, April 29 (Xinhua) -- A batch of medical supplies donated by the Chinese government arrived at the Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport on Wednesday to help the country fight the novel coronavirus.

The medical supplies include testing kits, N95 masks, surgical masks and protective garments.

The donations were welcomed at the airport by Tamas Menczer, state secretary from the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Chinese Ambassador to Hungary Duan Jielong.

Menczer expressed his gratitude to the Chinese government and people for the help, adding that true friends stand by each other in hard times.

Duan said that solidarity is the best weapon for the international community to overcome this global challenge and China is willing to continue the cooperation with Hungary to fight the virus.

According to official figures, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hungary stood at 2,727 on Wednesday, with 536 recoveries and 300 fatalities.