Captive-bred snow leopard twins make public debut

Two snow leopard cubs born at the Xining Wildlife Park in northwest China’s Qinghai Province 11 months ago, made their official debut on April 27, 2020. Born last May to their mother Er’bao, a 13-year-old rescued in 2007, the twin sisters, respectively weighing about 25.5 kilograms and 23.5 kilograms, are the only existing captive-bred snow leopard twins in China, said Qi Xinzhang, vice director of the park.Wild snow leopards usually live in alpine regions at an elevation of over 3,500 meters, which creates strict requirements on temperature and humidity.The park established the country’s first and only breeding base for snow leopards in 2010, which includes nine houses and a playground of 1,800 square meters. (Photo: China News Service/ Lu Danyang)