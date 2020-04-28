China's new maglev train passes speed test at 160 kph

CHANGSHA, April 28 (Xinhua) -- A new generation domestic medium-low-speed magnetic levitation (maglev) train reached a top speed of 160 km per hour and passed a medium-speed test Tuesday in central China's Hunan Province, a major step before it begins formal operations.

The test lasting for 10 months was carried out by CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd., the Hunan maglev technology research center and the National University of Defense Technology.

As China's first medium-low-speed maglev rail line, the first generation train with a top speed of 100 km per hour was put into commercial operation in May 2016 in Changsha, capital of Hunan.

The new generation maglev train developed in June 2018 has a 30-percent increase in traction efficiency and a 60-percent increase in speed, said Tong Laisheng, head of the maglev research institute of CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd., the developer.

The new model is suitable for operation between central and satellite cities while the old one is suitable for operation within a city.

CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive is also accelerating the development of a more advanced maglev model with a top speed of 200 km per hour, which is suitable for intercity travel.