China's netizen population hits 904 million: report

(Xinhua)    10:59, April 28, 2020

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The number of netizens in China had reached 904 million as of March this year, up by 75.08 million from the end of 2018, according to a report on China's internet development released Tuesday.

Internet penetration in China had reached 64.5 percent, up 4.9 percentage points over the end of 2018, said the report issued by the China Internet Network Information Center.

The number of netizens accessing the internet through mobile phones in China had increased by 79.92 million from the end of 2018 to 897 million in March 2020, accounting for 99.3 percent of the total number, said the report.

