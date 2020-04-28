Egyptian-Spanish archaeological mission unearths ancient wooden sarcophagus in Egypt

Undated photo provided by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities shows an antique unearthed in Luxor province, Egypt. An Egyptian-Spanish archaeological mission has unearthed an ancient wooden sarcophagus in Egypt's Luxor province, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt said on Friday. The discovery, which belongs to the 17th dynasty, dates back nearly 3,600 years. (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities/Handout via Xinhua)

