Beijing's SARS treatment hospital clears all COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Xiaotangshan Hospital, which was previously used to quarantine SARS patients in Beijing, cleared all COVID-19 cases Tuesday and is scheduled to cease operation Wednesday.
The hospital, located in the city's northern suburb, was renovated and put into operation on March 16 for the screening and treatment of imported mild and common confirmed COVID-19 cases, suspected cases and those who need to be tested.
In the treatment and control of SARS, or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, which spread rapidly on the Chinese mainland in 2003, Beijing built Xiaotangshan Hospital, a temporary medical center, in just a week.
US COVID-19 statistics challenged by multiple research: let…
Chinese college students provide free online tutoring to fa…
Pompeo has a playbook to attack China, but not a plan to sa…
NYT: Hidden Outbreaks Spread Through U.S. Cities Far Earlie…