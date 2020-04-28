China-Europe freight train with medical supplies arrives in Budapest

A worker prepares to unload cargo containers from the China-Europe freight train at the BILK logistics centre in Budapest, Hungary, on April 27, 2020. A China-Europe freight train arrived here on Monday with much-needed medical supplies for Hungary. Departing from Jinan, the capital of China's Shandong province on April 7, the freight train delivered face masks, gloves and other protective equipment to Hungary to help fight COVID-19. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

BUDAPEST, April 27 (Xinhua) -- A China-Europe freight train arrived here on Monday with much-needed medical supplies for Hungary.

Departing from Jinan, the capital of China's Shandong province on April 7, the freight train delivered face masks, gloves and other protective equipment to Hungary to help fight COVID-19.

"In addition to the air bridge, which has been in operation for several weeks, the connection between China and Hungary has also been restored on land," Laszlo Mosoczi, Secretary of State for Transport Policy at Hungarian Ministry of Innovation and Technology told local media.

"As a transit country, Hungary benefits from freight traffic from Asia to Europe, and Hungary can become the logistics center of the region," Mosoczi underlined.

"All actors in freight transport, including Rail Cargo, are exemplary in the current state of emergency," he added.

According to official figures, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hungary stood at 2,583 on Monday, with 498 recoveries and 280 fatalities.