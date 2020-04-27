Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Apr 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Villagers' living environment improved, income increased in Mannan Village, Yunnan

(Xinhua)    17:11, April 27, 2020

CHINA-YUNNAN-MENGHAI-POVERTY ALLEVIATION-RELOCATION (CN)

Luo Zhihua (C), a poverty-alleviation official, instructs villagers in the keeping of bees at Manbansandui hamlet of Mannan Village in Menghai County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 12, 2020. Remotely in the mountains of southwest China's Yunnan lies the former site of poverty-stricken Manbansandui hamlet where 17 households of Lahu ethnic group used to reside. In consideration of the villagers' living habits and customs, the hamlet was relocated to a new area contiguous to its original site in 2009, to improve the villagers' living environment and shake off poverty. In addition to the infrastructure projects encompassing characteristic dwellings, water and electricity supply system, communication facilities, four poverty-alleviation officials have been dispatched here to help locals produce and incorporate into outside world since 2015. As a result, the per capita disposable income of villager here reached 8,026 yuan (about 1,133 U.S. dollars) in 2019. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】【13】【14】【15】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York