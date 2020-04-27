Villagers' living environment improved, income increased in Mannan Village, Yunnan

Luo Zhihua (C), a poverty-alleviation official, instructs villagers in the keeping of bees at Manbansandui hamlet of Mannan Village in Menghai County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 12, 2020. Remotely in the mountains of southwest China's Yunnan lies the former site of poverty-stricken Manbansandui hamlet where 17 households of Lahu ethnic group used to reside. In consideration of the villagers' living habits and customs, the hamlet was relocated to a new area contiguous to its original site in 2009, to improve the villagers' living environment and shake off poverty. In addition to the infrastructure projects encompassing characteristic dwellings, water and electricity supply system, communication facilities, four poverty-alleviation officials have been dispatched here to help locals produce and incorporate into outside world since 2015. As a result, the per capita disposable income of villager here reached 8,026 yuan (about 1,133 U.S. dollars) in 2019. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)