College graduates start live streaming business to help locals sell specialties

Shi Linjiao (1st R) learns embroidery of Miao ethnic group at Shibadong Village of Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province, April 25, 2020. Shi Linjiao, 24, is a native of Shibadong, a mountainous village of the Miao ethnic group in central China's Hunan Province. She once did publicity work at a company in Liuyang, also a city of Hunan, after graduated from a conservatory in 2019. With her own dream and a pioneering spirit in mind, however, Shi resigned from the company in early 2020, and returned to Shibadong to team up with Shi Zhichun and Shi Kang, two college students also came back to hometown after graduation, to start a business in smartphone live streaming. Growing up in the Miao village and inspired by local Miao people's culture and daily life, Shi decided to mainly present Miao-related activities, such as Miao cuisines and songs in her streaming work. Shi hopes to help locals sell more specialities through their live streaming platform which now has nearly 50,000 followers. "I want to make some contribution to my hometown through my career, realizing the value of my life." said Shi. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)