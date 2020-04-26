Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Apr 26, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Poverty population decreases in Dongxiang Autonomous County, NW China

(Xinhua)    10:34, April 26, 2020

CHINA-GANSU-DONGXIANG-POVERTY ALLEVIATION (CN)

Combo photo shows a poverty-relief relocation site put in use in Daban Town of Dongxiang Autonomous County, Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Gansu Province on April 20, 2020 (top) and the relocation site under construction on March 4, 2019. Dongxiang Autonomous County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture was a severely impoverished area. After years of hard work, the poverty population in Dongxiang Autonomous County decreased from 109,200 at the end of 2013 to 12,800 at the end of 2019. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】【13】【14】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York