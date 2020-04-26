Poverty population decreases in Dongxiang Autonomous County, NW China

Combo photo shows a poverty-relief relocation site put in use in Daban Town of Dongxiang Autonomous County, Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Gansu Province on April 20, 2020 (top) and the relocation site under construction on March 4, 2019. Dongxiang Autonomous County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture was a severely impoverished area. After years of hard work, the poverty population in Dongxiang Autonomous County decreased from 109,200 at the end of 2013 to 12,800 at the end of 2019. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)