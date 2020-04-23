Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Apr 23, 2020
Schools in Hubei to partially reopen on May 6

(Xinhua)    10:04, April 23, 2020

Firefighters carry out disinfection to the lecture hall at the No. 23 Senior High School in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 22, 2020. Nearly 30 firefighters on Wednesday carried out comprehensive disinfection to No. 23 Senior High School in Wuhan and No.1 Senior High School in Huangzhou District of Huanggang. Central China's Hubei Province, which was hit hard by COVID-19, announced that students in the final year of senior high schools in the province will restart classes on May 6. (Photo by Wang Fang/Xinhua)


