Teachers attend epidemic prevention and control drill in Beijing

(Xinhua)    09:40, April 23, 2020

Teachers attending an epidemic prevention and control drill queue to enter the campus with one meter distance between each other at the Affiliated High School of Peking University in Beijing, capital of China, April 22, 2020. The school on Wednesday held its third epidemic prevention and control drill as a way to make preparation for a safe and orderly reopening. Senior high schools in Beijing will restart classes for seniors on April 27, who will take the national college entrance exam. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)


