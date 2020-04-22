ASEAN secretary-general hails ASEAN-China cooperation in fighting COVID-19

Deng Xijun, Chinese Ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), speaks during a handover ceremony of medical supplies donated by China at the ASEAN Secretariat Building in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 21, 2020. Secretary-General of the ASEAN Lim Jock Hoi on Tuesday thanked the Chinese government for providing medical supplies and hailed the cooperation between ASEAN and China in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

JAKARTA, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Lim Jock Hoi on Tuesday thanked the Chinese government for providing medical supplies and hailed the cooperation between ASEAN and China in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chinese government donated medical supplies to the ASEAN Secretariat (ASEC), which consisted of 75,000 surgical masks, 300 bottles of hand sanitizers and 35 infrared thermometers.

At a handover ceremony held at the ASEAN Secretariat Building in Jakarta, Lim said that from the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, ASEAN and China have cooperated in responding to the pandemic at national and regional levels of health and other relevant sectors.

Through transparent and timely technical exchanges and information sharing, ASEAN and China have effectively mitigated the impacts of the pandemic on public health, trade and tourism. The Chinese aid would benefit the health of over 300 employees at the ASEAN Secretariat, the secretary-general added.

Chinese Ambassador to ASEAN Deng Xijun said the Chinese government decided to donate face masks, hand sanitizers and infrared thermometers to the ASEAN Secretariat as China has always stood together with ASEAN in difficult times.

"It further highlights the close ties and profound friendship between China and ASEAN," said Ambassador Deng.

Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN Kung Phoak also spoke highly of the efforts of ASEAN and China to fight the pandemic, and appreciated China's timely donation to the ASEAN Secretariat.