Wuhan prepares for restoring operation of public transportation

(Xinhua)    08:20, March 24, 2020

CHINA-HUBEI-WUHAN-PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM-PREPARATION-OPERATION RESTORATION (CN)

A staff displays the QR code for real-name registration on a subway carriage at a train depot in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 23, 2020. Wuhan is making preparations for restoring the operation of public transportation. The public need to go through real-name registration for taking public transportation or taxis in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, authorities said Sunday. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)


