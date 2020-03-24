Wuhan prepares for restoring operation of public transportation

A staff displays the QR code for real-name registration on a subway carriage at a train depot in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 23, 2020. Wuhan is making preparations for restoring the operation of public transportation. The public need to go through real-name registration for taking public transportation or taxis in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, authorities said Sunday. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
